World TB Day Theme 2023: Why Is Tuberculosis Day Celebrated on 24 March?
The World TB Day Theme 2023 is 'Yes! We can end TB!'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on 24 March to create global awareness about TB, and the preventive measures to put an end to this worldwide epidemic.
Tuberculosis is a serious infectious and contagious disease that generally affects lungs. TB is caused by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The TB bacteria usually affects the lungs but it can attack other organs as well including spine, kidney and brain.
There are two forms of Tuberculosis infection - Latent TB and TB disease. People with latent TB do not usually fall sick because the body's immune system fights against the bacteria and restricts its growth. Therefore, latent TB infection (LTBI) is passive and can not spread from one person to another.
TB disease on the other hand is an active infection because body's immune system is unable to fight the bacteria. As a result the bacteria starts multiplying and eventually the person develops TB disease. People with TB disease are sick and spread the infection to others. If not treated on time, TB disease can be fatal.
What Is the Theme of World TB Day 2023?
Every year, the World TB Day is observed under a specific theme. This year, the World TB Day Theme 2023 is 'Yes! We can end TB!'.
World Health Organization (WHO) says," This year's theme aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the TB epidemic. This year is critical, with opportunities to raise visibility and political commitment at the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB.
Significance of World TB Day: Why Is It Celebrated on 24 March?
The significance of World TB Day is to create awareness about tuberculosis among people and ramp up the fight against TB to end this life threatening condition.
The spotlight of World TB Day will be on urging countries to ramp up progress in the lead-up to the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB. WHO will also issue a call to action with partners urging Member States to accelerate the rollout of the new WHO-recommended shorter all-oral treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB, according to according World Health Organization.
On 24 March 1882, Dr Robert Koch announced the discovery of tuberculosis bacterium, that is why 24 March is celebrated as World Tuberculosis Day every year.
