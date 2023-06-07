World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, Slogan Quotes, Posters, and Celebration Ideas

World Food Safety Day 2023: date, theme, slogans, and celebration ideas.
(Photo: iStock)
World Food Safety Day is observed every year on 7 June to create awareness about the safety and quality of food worldwide. Low quality food affects the health and well-being of individuals drastically besides compromising the economic stability of nations. Therefore celebrating World Food Safety Day holds great significance.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), " The fifth World Food Safety Day (WFSD) will be celebrated on 7 June 2023 to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agricultural production, market access, tourism and sustainable development."
Every year on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, organisations like United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) collaborate to create awareness among people about the importance of good quality food, and advocate for safe food practices. The main purpose of celebrating the day is to highlight the food safety challenges, food-borne illnesses, and encourage people to consume safe and nutritious food.
According to WHO, the theme of World Food Safety Day 2023 is "Food Standards Save Lives."
The World Food Safety Day 2023 can be celebrated by taking part in different events, seminars, conferences, workshops, public awareness campaigns, and food safety exhibitions that are focussed on providing information about the benefits of good quality food and safe food practices. Besides, here are some celebration ideas for World Food Safety Day 2023.
1. Food Safety Fair: Organize a food safety fair and provide information to people about proper food handling, storage, and techniques. Invite experts to discuss the questions regarding the food safety.
2. Educational Worships: Organize educational workshops for school children, hotel staff, restaurant owners, and others to make them aware about the safe food practices. Focus on topics like food related diseases, cooking hygiene, food labeling, cross contamination, and more.
3. Food Safety Campaign: You can launch a food safety campaign on different social media platforms to create awareness about the importance of the day. Ask people to use hashtags like #FoodSafetyDay, #WorldFoodSafety, #FoodSafety,and #WorldFoodSafetyDay2023 on their personal handles to spread the word.
4. Food Safety Quiz: Conduct a food safety quiz to know how much people are aware about the food safety practices like handling, storage, consumption, and more. Distribute prizes and certificates to encourage the winners.
5. Collaborate With Government and Health Authorities: You can collaborate with government and health authorities, experts, policy makers, and stakeholders to set up campaigns, seminars, workshops, and conferences on food safety to educate the people.
Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.[Hippocrates].
Food safety involves everybody in the food chain. [Mike Johanns].
We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun. [George Orwell].
"Each and every member of the food industry, from farm to fork, must create a culture where food safety and nutrition is paramount." [Bill Marler].
"Each stage of the supply chain that delivers food from the farm to the dinner table is obligated to improve, or at a minimum not degrade, the food risk profile." [Mike Robach].
We're going to do everything possible to make sure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with the industry as aggressively as we can to make sure that we're paying attention to the food-safety issues. [Mike Johanns].
"The goal of a food safety professional should be to create a food safety culture, not a food safety program." [Frank Yiannas].
World Food Safety Day 2023 on 7 June.
World Food Safety day 2023 Images.
World Food Safety day 2023 Posters.
World Food Safety Day 2023 Quotes and Slogans.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)