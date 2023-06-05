Happy World Environment Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Posters, and Images

World Environment Day 2023 is set to be celebrated on Monday, 5 June. This day is observed on 5 June, every year. Everyone should know about this day and be a part of it by planting trees. One should take care of the environment by making lifestyle changes that promote sustainability. This year's theme for World Environment Day is "Beat Plastic Pollution". People should plan events and activities based on this theme to create awareness and celebrate the day.

It is important to know the harmful effects of using plastic and how we can reduce its consumption. On World Environment Day 2023, let's pledge to ban the use of plastic for healthy surroundings. It is time we take steps to stop climate change otherwise it can become a threat later on. Everyone should consciously stop its usage.