World Thyroid Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters, & WhatsApp Status

World Thyroid Day 2023
(Photo: iStock)
World thyroid day is celebrated every year on 25 May and it is an annual event for all countries since thyroid disease is a global health concern and we all need to stay aware of its consequences on our bodies. It is better to stay aware and have knowledge about a health concern than neglect the symptoms and put your life in danger.
25 May was chosen as the date of the world thyroid day celebration because the European Thyroid Association (ETA) was established on this day. ETA was the first to celebrate World Thyroid Day and later the American Thyroid Association (ATA) declared its support for the day in the year 2010.
Here are a few quotes, wishes, messages, images, and posters to raise awareness on world thyroid day 2023.
The theme for world thyroid day 2023 has not been decided yet.
world thyroid day 2023
World thyroid day poster
I want people to know that blood tests alone won't always detect thyroid disease. My blood panels were normal. I think a lot more people have this disease than are diagnosed.- Kim Alexis
Alcohol and drugs are not the problems; they are what people are using to help themselves cope with the problems. Those problems always have both physical and psychological components- anything from anemia, hypoglycemia, or a sluggish thyroid to attention-deficient disorder, brain-wave pattern imbalances, or deep emotional pain.- Chris Prentiss
Help ore and more people to stay alert, educated, and aware of the thyroid disease so that we can save more lives every day.
Thyroid disease can have a negative effect on people and it can be undiagnosable on its own. Thus you need to take regular tests and consult the doctors. Take a step this World Thyroid Day.
World thyroid day is a reminder that diseases can sneak their way into our lives and we need to prevent it rather than find a cure for it. Do what you can to manage and prevent the disease.
