World Hypertension Day 2023 Quotes, Slogans, Posters, and Images for Awareness

World Hypertension Day 2023 Quotes, slogans, posters, images, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
World Hypertension Day is observed annually on 17th May to bring attention to high blood pressure, its effects on health, and the significance of prevention and control. A medical disease called hypertension, sometimes referred to as high blood pressure, is characterised by increased blood pressure in the arteries. It poses a serious risk for a number of cardiovascular conditions, such as heart disease and stroke.
To increase public awareness of hypertension and motivate people, communities, and governments to take action against it, the World Hypertension League (WHL) established World Hypertension Day in 2005. The day acts as a forum for activism and education on a global scale, with the goal of educating the public about hypertension and inspiring them to make healthy lifestyle choices.
Lets us find out World Hypertension Day 2023 quotes, slogans, posters, and images below to create awareness among people.
Hypertension is a serious disease. You must not ignore it as it can be dangerous. On this World Hypertension Day create awareness to keep your loved ones safe.
Hypertension can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Take care of your diet and stay healthy.
The best way to keep your blood pressure down is to know what makes it go up. [Meister Johansen].
It’s never too late to take control of your blood pressure and improve your overall health. [Sarah Jenkins].
Small changes can make a big difference in managing blood pressure. Start by making healthy choices every day. [Blaire Burdette].
A certain blue enters your soul. A certain red has an effect on your blood-pressure. [Henri Matisse].
The secret to managing blood pressure is a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction. [Dr. Andrew Hall].
High blood pressure is a silent killer. It can strike without warning, but with proper care and lifestyle changes, it can be controlled. [Dr. David B. Ryder].
The first step towards controlling high blood pressure is acknowledging that it’s there. [Hunter McDaniel].
The real solution to high blood pressure is a combination of diet, exercise, and stress management. [Dr. Mehmet Juan].
People with high blood pressure, diabetes - those are conditions brought about by life style. If you change the life style, those conditions will leave. [Dick Gregory].
World Hypertension Day 2023.
World Hypertension Day 2023 Images.
World Hypertension Day 2023 Quotes.
World Hypertension Day 2023 Posters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)