Inside a Cancer Support Group – Where Patients & Caregivers Lean On Each Other

Every Monday for the last one year, Kajal, mother of a two-year-old girl child with blood cancer, makes a trip from the outskirts of the national capital to Gulmohar Park in South Delhi to attend a support group. She never misses a date – for being a part of the support group gives the emotional strength to be a better caregiver, a better mother, she says, when I met her at CanSupport's office, on one such Monday.

CanSupport is a non-profit organisation that works towards building a caring and supportive society where people with cancer and their families live with dignity, hope and comfort. Every Monday, they organise a support group – for young cancer patients, and their parents to come together – share their challenges, little joys, and their way of life.