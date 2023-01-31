Beyond Isolation & Guilt: How I Found Strength As a Mother Post Cancer Diagnosis

In May 2022, when I woke up from my thyroidectomy surgery, I was determined to go home and resume my normal life. It was my mom’s birthday, we had ordered cake. But there was going to be no celebration that day. There was going to be no celebration for a while.

I woke up to a drain connected to my throat and neck, an oxygen mask and a text message from my sister that said: “You have papillary thyroid carcinoma. They’ve removed your thyroid gland, the parathyroid gland, and nearly 14 lymph nodes.”