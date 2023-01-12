'My Doctor Is Real-Life Munna Bhai MBBS': How Sanjay Dutt Battled Lung Cancer

With treatment using precision oncology, Sanjay Dutt is now cancer-free.
These were Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's first words when he was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer back in August 2020.
He further added, "My mother died of pancreatic cancer, my first wife (Richa Sharma) died of brain cancer. My first reaction was I do not want to take chemotherapy. If I am going to die, let me just die."
But his family, and the team under Dr Sewanti Limaye at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, convinced him otherwise. Today, two years after intervention through precision oncology, Sanjay Dutt is cancer-free.
According to the American Cancer Society, precision oncology is an innovative approach to cancer treatment where the patient’s individual genetics – the genes that are mutated, causing their cancer to grow – is used to create a treatment protocol just for them. In short, the treatment is based on genetic mutation.
Speaking to the media, Dr Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, called Dutt "the poster child" for precision oncology.
She first conducted multiple tests at the diagnosis stage. During these tests, his PD-L1 test came out positive. What does this mean?
When the actor's results came positive, doctors drew up diagrams deciding the treatment.
But Dr Limaye said that a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy was used for Dutt. "His PDL was very high, but I didn’t have the courage to give him only immunotherapy," she said.
Recalling Sanjay Dutt the patient, Dr Limaye said how the actor refused to let cancer get to his mental health.
During his chemotherapy and the days that followed, Dutt would also exercise everyday, Dr Limaye added.
"He would spend two hours on the treadmill, and even send the pictures of the dashboard," she said.
"People don't want to make it public due to many factors. But I chose to speak about it, at the cost of my career, so that I could help people in need," Dutt said.
On one occasion, he convinced his doctors that shooting for a film scene would boost his morale – and that "he would only be standing in one place". However, he went on to film a scene where he was harness-strapped and hung upside down for six hours.
But here he is now – cancer-free, thanks to the treatment under the watchful eyes of his doctor.
