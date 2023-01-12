Hysterectomy as Treatment For Cervical Cancer: How Does It Work?

There are various treatments for cervical cancer depending on the stage, but hysterectomy is the most-preferred option for people in the early stages of the disease.

Data shows that early-stage cervical cancer has a 5-year survival rate of 92 percent. But as cancer spreads, the survival rate drops, say experts, adding that this is where hysterectomy comes in.

FIT spoke to Dr Neethu Puthalon Kunnath, Gyneco-Oncologist & Surgeon, Department of Gynaecological Oncology, and Dr Renu Sehgal, Gynaecologist to understand this treatment option.