Whooping Cough: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Whooping cough which is also known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection affecting mainly the respiratory tract, especially the nose and throat. It leads to long stretches of severe coughs that sometimes end with a whooping sound.

It is easily communicable, but vaccines such as DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) for infants and children and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) for older children and adults help prevent it.

Anyone can get whooping cough, but it generally happens more often in infants, children, and older children. Infants younger than 2 months of age, are too young to receive the vaccine, are especially at risk. Whooping cough is milder in adults and occur mainly in those whose immunity has worn off.