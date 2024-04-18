10 Signs and Symptoms Of Postpartum Depression

According to Dr Smita Karve, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, few parents may suffer from a few of these symptoms:

1. Depressive mood/Severe mood swings: Feeling persistently sad, down, or hopeless is a hallmark symptom, often resulting in a pervasive sense of negativity.

2. Excessive Crying: Frequent or uncontrollable crying spells can be a significant indicator.

3. Disturbed Sleep Cycles: Changes in sleep patterns are common – difficulty falling asleep, waking frequently throughout the night, or sleeping excessively are all common indicators of PPD.

4. Loss of Interest: New mothers with PPD often exhibit a diminished capacity for pleasure, engagement, and focus – experiencing significant fatigue after minimal exertion.

5. Irritability and Anger: Increased irritability or outbursts of anger directed at oneself, the baby, or loved ones can be a sign of underlying emotional distress.

6. Sense of Worthlessness: Feelings of guilt or worthlessness are frequently observed, accompanied by a decline in self-esteem and self-confidence.

7. Increased Anxieties: Excessive and persistent worry about the baby's health or safety, or about one's own ability to cope, can be a significant concern.

8. Thoughts of Harm: Intrusive thoughts of harming oneself are also common yet severe symptoms of PPD and require immediate professional intervention.

9. Social Withdrawal: Isolating oneself from friends and family, or avoiding social interaction, can be a symptom of depression.

10. Change in Weight/appetite: Most new mothers report a drastic change in weight, reporting nearly 5% fluctuation in weight in over a month.