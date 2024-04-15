10 Signs and Symptoms Of Hepatitis B

Know warning symptoms of Hepatitis B
Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. It can be acute, lasting a few weeks, or chronic, lasting a lifetime. Being aware of the signs and symptoms is crucial for early detection and treatment. It's important to note that not everyone with Hepatitis B will experience all of these symptoms, and some individuals may not have any symptoms at all, especially in the early stages. If you suspect you may have Hepatitis B or have been exposed to the virus, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for testing and appropriate management. Early detection and treatment can help prevent liver damage and complications associated with Hepatitis B.
Have a look at the 10 common signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B.
According to Dr. Deepak Lahoti, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Endoscopy at Max Super Specialty Hospital, these are the warning signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B:
1. Fatigue- Fatigue is a common symptom of Hepatitis B, often described as extreme tiredness or lack of energy. The virus can cause the liver to become inflamed, leading to this persistent feeling of fatigue.
2. Jaundice- Jaundice is characterized by yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes. Hepatitis B can cause liver inflammation and damage, leading to the buildup of bilirubin in the blood, which causes the yellowish tint.
3. Abdominal Pain- Many people with Hepatitis B experience abdominal discomfort or pain, especially around the liver area. The inflammation of the liver can lead to this pain, which may range from mild to severe.
4. Loss of Appetite- Hepatitis B can cause a loss of appetite, leading to a decreased desire to eat. This symptom can contribute to weight loss and a general feeling of malaise.
5. Nausea and Vomiting - Nausea and vomiting are common symptoms, particularly in the acute phase of Hepatitis B. The inflammation of the liver and the body's immune response can lead to these gastrointestinal symptoms.
6. Joint Pain- Some individuals with Hepatitis B may experience joint pain and stiffness. This symptom is thought to be related to the body's immune response and inflammation caused by the virus.
7. Dark Urine- Dark urine is a sign of liver inflammation and dysfunction. Hepatitis B can cause the liver to release high levels of bilirubin into the urine, resulting in urine that is dark yellow or brown.
8. Clay-Colored Stools- Stools that are pale or clay-colored can indicate a problem with the liver or bile ducts. Hepatitis B can disrupt the production and flow of bile, leading to this change in stool color.
9. Fever- Many people with Hepatitis B experience a low-grade fever, especially in the acute phase of the infection. The body's immune response to the virus can cause an increase in body temperature.
10. Rash- A rash is an uncommon but possible symptom of Hepatitis B. It can appear as small red bumps or larger flat lesions and is thought to be an immune system response.
