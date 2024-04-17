10 Signs and Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer

According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, Here are some signs and symptoms indicative of cervical cancer:

1. Abnormal Vaginal Bleeding- Unusual vaginal bleeding that occurs after intercourse, in between periods, or after menopause can be concerning. This might occur due to the invasion of tumors into nearby tissues or infection with strains of the human papillomavirus, leading to changes in the cervix cells, eventually progressing towards cancer.

2. Persistent Pain In the Pelvis or Abdomen- As the stages of cervical cancer advance, the tumor enlarges, resulting in pain in the abdomen. This pain can worsen with time if the infection spreads to the bones, lungs, and other body parts. It needs to be addressed effectively and dealt with under medical supervision.

3. Postcoital Bleeding- This condition is caused if abnormal cells in the cervix are irritated due to sexual intercourse. 0.7-39% of women suffering from cervical cancer experience postcoital bleeding. It is a concerning condition, common among younger women, that calls for speculum examination to diagnose the presence of cancerous cells in the cervix.

4. Abnormal Vaginal Discharge- Changes in vaginal discharge can be indicative of the presence of cancerous cells in the cervix or other underlying infections. This discharge can have stains of blood and be watery or mucus-like. It can be pinkish, brownish, bloody, or foul-smelling.

5. Pain during Sexual Intercourse- The unusual growth of the tissues and cancerous cells in the cervix can lead to pain during intercourse, resulting in inflammation and discomfort. The pain can vary from dull aches to unbearable pain that worsens when involved in strenuous work. The advancing stages of cervical cancer intensify the pain, particularly by the spread of the tumor to various tissues and reproductive organs in the body.