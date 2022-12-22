Tips to Get Rid of Nasal Congestion
Know what is congestion, its cause and home remedies to get rid of the problem.
Nasal congestion is a technical term used for stuffy nose and winter is the season when everyone is suffering from stuffy nose once in a while. First of all let's know what is nasal congestion? Nasal congestion occurs when nasal and adjacent tissues and blood vessels become swollen with excess fluid. Nasal congestion may cause nasal discharge or "runny nose."
Nasal congestion is not a serious condition in most cases but it must be taken seriously if the child faces problem while sleeping or feeding. A clogged nose is the result of inflamed blood vessels in a cold, the flu, allergies, or a sinus infection.
There may be different reasons for congestion but there are simple ways to get rid of it. Here are some things you can do feel and breathe better.
How to Get Rid of Congestion?
Use a humidifier: A humidifier will help reduce the sinus pain and relieve nasal congestion easily and quickly. It is a machine that converts water into moisture, increasing humidity in to the room. Breathing humid air can soothe irritated tissues and swollen blood vessels in your nose. Humidified air may help congested mucus drain better.
Take a hot shower: Hot showers can help you breathe better because the steam in the hot shower helps thin out the mucus in your nose and reduce inflammation. Hot shower can help your breathing return to normal for a little while.
Stay Hydrated: This tip is one of the most underrated tips to get rid of congestion. If you are suffering from a stuffed nose or are experiencing flu symptoms., try maintaining optimum hydration levels that will thin out the mucus in your nasal passages, pushing the fluids out of your nose and reducing the pressure in your sinuses. Reduced pressure will result in reduced inflammation and irritation.
Use a Neti pot: According to FDA, you can clean out your clogged nostrils with a neti pot. A neti pot is designed to flush mucus and fluids out of your nasal passages. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends using distilled or sterile water instead of tap water.
Warm compress: A warm compress may help alleviate a few symptoms of nasal congestion by opening the nasal passages from the outside. You can soak a towel in warm water, squeeze the water out of the towel, and keep the folded towel on your nose or forehead. The warmth can provide comfort from any pain and help relieve the inflammation in the nostrils.
