Vitamin D Deficiency: Why Doctors Want More People to Get Tested

When Riya*, a communications professional from Bangalore, first started feeling extreme fatigue, she wasn’t sure what it meant. She was constantly sleepy to the point that no amount of sleep was enough, had severe hair loss, and was having palpitations. What she first assumed was a mental health issue, turned out to be a vitamin D deficiency.

Her blood test results shocked her doctor, who asked how she was even managing everyday chores with such low vitamin D levels. Riya’s doctor prescribed her injections for four weeks, followed by oral supplements, changes to her diet, and a 30 minutes walk in the sun every day.