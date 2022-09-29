Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of World Cup Due to 'Stress Fracture': What Is It?

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup.
(Photo Courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter)
Down with a back stress fracture injury, Indian cricketer and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is to be played in October.
Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian team after recovering from an injury that saw him spending two months on the sidelines, but the speedster is now expected to be out of action for another four to six months.
According to PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed the international cricket body that Bumrah had “complained of back pain.”
But what is a stress fracture? Is it a critical health injury?
A common sports injury, stress fractures can be a result of repetitive physical exertion or exercise.
But one can also suffer from a stress fracture if their bones are weak or brittle, which is common for those who suffer from osteoporosis. People whose diet lacks a sufficient amount of vitamin D and calcium might also suffer from a stress fracture.
With pain and swelling being the only obvious symptoms, the telling signs of a stress fracture are not exclusive, and such that you might not even recognise the problem until you see a doctor. Doctors conduct MRIs or nuclear bone scans to ascertain if the injury is a stress fracture.
However, WebMD has listed certain activities that might increase the probability of a stress fracture:
Excessive alcohol
Smoking
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D deficiency
Using improper footwear
Unsupervised or too intense of an exercise regimen
Doctors say that proper rest for a few weeks helps heal stress fractures. It’s only in certain cases that surgery might be required for the injury, which is usually the case when the patient already has a history of chronic illness.
However, according to MayoClinic, the thumb rule to prevent a stress fracture is – “Avoid increasing the amount you exercise by more than 10% a week.” Other preventive methods include having a nutritious diet and adding “low-impact activities” to one’s workout.
(With inputs from PTI, Mayo Clinic, and WebMD.)
