Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of World Cup Due to 'Stress Fracture': What Is It?

Down with a back stress fracture injury, Indian cricketer and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is to be played in October.

Bumrah had recently returned to the Indian team after recovering from an injury that saw him spending two months on the sidelines, but the speedster is now expected to be out of action for another four to six months.

According to PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India informed the international cricket body that Bumrah had “complained of back pain.”

But what is a stress fracture? Is it a critical health injury?