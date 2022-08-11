Vitamin A Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, important for various functions in the body like proper vision, a strong immune system, reproduction, and good skin.

There are two types of vitamin A in foods – preformed vitamin A and provitamin A. Preformed vitamin A is commonly known as retinol and is found in meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

The body also converts carotenoids in plant foods (red, green, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables) into vitamin A. Vitamin deficiency disease is rare in developed countries, people in developing countries do not get enough vitamin A.

People who have higher chances of suffering from vitamin A deficiency include pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, infants and children. Cystic fibrosis and chronic diarrhoea may also increase your risk of deficiency.

Let's have a look at the signs and symptoms of vitamin A deficiency.