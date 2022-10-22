Chemical Hair Straightener Use Doubles Risk Of Uterine Cancer: Study Finds

People who use chemical hair straighteners frequently may double the risk of developing uterine cancer – as compared to those who have never used such products, findings from a US study has revealed.

The use of hair straighteners in 34,000 US women, from diverse backgrounds, were studied for over a decade, to draw the inference.

The study was done by National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (N.I.E.H.S.) and published in The Journal of the National Cancer Institute, earlier on 17 October.