HPV Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer: Who Should Get It & Why? Ft. Dr Cuterus

In India, everyone between the age of nine and 45, are eligible to get the vaccine.

If you are between nine to 13, you get two doses.

If you are 15-45, or 13-45, you get three doses.

What about the men?

"Now, the fact of the matter is that, technically, in India, men are also licensed to get it since September 2021 onwards. Not sure if that is rally happening, not sure how accessible that is but you know, if you are eligible, do try and get it. If you find Google articles, dating from any time, that say that you should get it if you are 26 and below, that information is outdated because since 2018 onwards, the new recommendation are that people up to the age of 45 can get it," the doctor added.