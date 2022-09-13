Low-Cost Anaesthesia Can Up Breast Cancer Recovery Rate: Tata Memorial Study

A simple, low cost intervention with a local anaesthesia drug (lidocaine) can help increase post-surgery survival rate in breast cancer patients, finds a landmark Indian study conducted by the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

The study results were presented by the Dr Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, at the annual European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris, on Monday, 12 September.

The findings of this study, according to the researchers, could be a game changer in breast cancer treatment as it is inexpensive and can be easily administered without additional expertise.