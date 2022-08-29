Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, Salmonella typhi is a type of bacteria responsible for typhoid fever and this condition rarely affects people in developed countries. It is a concerning health condition for people in developing countries, especially children.

Typhoid fever can be caused due to consumption of contaminated food and water or close contact with a person who is already infected by typhoid fever.

In this article, we have a quick look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, risk factors and treatment for typhoid fever.