7 Natural Remedies for Upset Stomach
Here's the list of seven best natural remedies for an upset stomach.
Gastric or stomach issues are so common that almost everyone experiences them once in a while. If you have a stomach ache, you need not worry and hog on antacid medications. Just look around your kitchen and you will find an easy and best natural remedy.
If you have occasional stomach issues like acidity, heartburn, or reflux, it is not a concern and you can get rid of them using some natural remedies. However, if the symptoms are persistent and affect your daily life, then you must consult a specialist as soon as possible.
In this article, we will discuss 7 best natural remedies that are good for an upset stomach.
1. Ginger: Ginger is a traditional herb that has been used by people for ages for treating various health issues (US NIH). It is just not an old belief but ginger has been found to be useful for many types of stomach issues. Ginger has an anti-inflammatory property due to which it has the potential to provide relief from some stomach problems. People can consume ginger in many forms such as beverages, teas, supplements, chews, and many more.
2. Peppermint: Leaves of peppermint have been found to be extremely helpful for nausea and upset stomach. The menthol present in peppermint is a natural analgesic with pain-relieving properties (Healthline). People can include peppermint in their diet in many forms like spearmint tea or peppermint tea, peppermint chews, peppermint candies, and peppermint inhalers.
3. Chamomile Tea: The anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile tea makes it a perfect fit for people with an upset stomach (PubMed). It helps in reducing stomach cramps & spasms, and relaxing the muscles of the stomach. People who suffer from occasional stomach pain must definitely include chamomile tea in their health regimen.
4. Soda & Bitters: Most people are hesitant to visit a bar when they are suffering from an upset stomach. But since soda bitters are a mixture of some useful herbs like mint, ginger, fennel, and cinnamon, many people have found them useful for nausea and other stomach issues.
5. BRAT Diet: Almost all the parents of toddlers are familiar with the BRAT diet. The BRAT diet is composed of 5 substances including bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast and that is why the name BRAT. This type of bland food is rich in some useful components and free of salt & spices which makes it a perfect fit for people with an upset stomach. The bread should be deeply cooked or charred to get rid of nausea.
6. Heating Pad: A heating pad is a go-to natural solution for all types of pains, spasms, and cramps. Whenever you feel an upset stomach followed by excruciating pain and spasms, turn on your electric heat pad and cuddle to the pad till you get some relief from the pain. Heat has been found to be useful for preventing pain and muscular spasms because it helps in the muscular relaxation process. Prolonged use of heat pads might damage your skin, therefore turn off the heat pad once you get relief from the pain.
7. Apple Cider Vinegar: This acidic pantry staple called apple cider vinegar is extremely helpful for people with acidity and upset stomach. It acts by neutralizing the stomach acids and helps to get relief from stomach pain. The acids present in the apple cider vinegar keep the gut bacteria healthy and prevents the excessive release of stomach acids by slowing down starch digestion. Take a spoonful of vinegar daily as a preventive measure against acidity and an upset stomach.
Topics: Stomach Stomach Acid stomach ache
