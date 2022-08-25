Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

High blood pressure (hypertension) is a health condition in which the pressure of blood against the artery is quite high, which results in several health problems, heart disease being one of them.

Blood pressure is determined in two ways – the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. One must understand that the more blood the heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher the blood pressure.

A blood pressure reading has two numbers:

Top number (systolic pressure) is the first upper number that measures the pressure in your arteries while your heart beats. Bottom number (diastolic pressure) is the second or lower number that measures the pressure in your arteries in between beats.

Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, risk factors, and treatment of hypertension.