Cardiac Arrest: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Cardiac arrest can be explained as the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness. The condition is caused due to a problem with your heart's electrical system, thus, disrupting your heart's pumping action and blood flow.

Cardiac arrest and heart attacks are often thought to be the same, but they are not. A heart attack happens when the blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked but a heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical disturbance, resulting in a sudden cardiac arrest.

A cardiac arrest can lead to death if medical help is not given immediately. Survival is possible with the help of fast and appropriate medical care. Let's have a look at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiac arrest.