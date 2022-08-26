Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: Is Dust Pollution Dangerous for Residents?

Before all the debris flies out, there will be huge amounts of dynamite, which will explode. The debris will not come down on its own. The building is going to be blasted with dynamites in what is called a measured fall method.

They will first blast the dynamite on the ground floor. So, the ground floor will collapse and the whole tower will collapse. If there are, suppose, a hundred floors, the top ninety-nine floors will collapse on the ground floor, and then the next one, and so on. In technical language, we call it intussusception.

The apex of the building will be the last to get demolished, and it will all go towards the ground floor. In the process, as each floor gets demolished, a lot of debris, concrete, etc., will fly about and there will be very high temperatures inside. Iron will also be exposed to high temperatures; so it's not just the mechanical particles, there will be lots of gaseous emissions also.

As per the usual norms that these companies follow, they surround the entire building with a concrete net, which is supposed to be made of special material, which does two things – it absorbs the shock and it prevents the debris from flying into the adjacent buildings.