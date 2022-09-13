FAQ | Dog Bite Cases: Understanding Legality of RWA's Restrictions on Pet Owners

Is it illegal for Resident Welfare Associations to impose restrictions or fines on pet dogs and their owners?

"According to the 2015 guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, pet owners can't be mandated to muzzle their dogs. They can't be denied certain amenities like the elevator," says Aisani Das.

Guidelines number 1 read, "... they (pet owners) may, however, distinguish between reasonable and unreasonable, and lawful and unlawful claims as to their pets being a source of nuisance and no amount of pressure should lead to the abandonment of a pet animal."

In a 2012 verdict (a case in which the AWIB was one of the respondents) given by the Kerala High Court, it had struck down bye-laws of a resident welfare association that "prohibited the residents from keeping pets of their choice in their individual apartments," and the owner was issued a notice to remove his pet from the premises.

The judgment stated that the "clauses in any bye-law or agreement, that have the effect of absolutely prohibiting a person from keeping a pet of his/her choice in a residential unit occupied by that person, should be treated as void and unenforceable in law."

"Consequently, resident welfare associations shall desist from putting up notice boards and signposts prohibiting the keeping or entry of pets in their respective premises."

Das, however, points out Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes imprisonment up to six months, or a fine that may extend to one thousand rupees, or both, if a pet owner fails to take sufficient measures against probable danger that their pet poses.

"Nevertheless, the guidelines of the AWIB clearly state that there is a need to distinguish between reasonable and unreasonable restrictions."