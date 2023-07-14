‘TGIF’, ‘Monday Blues’: Have We Conditioned Our Brain To Feel Dread On Weekdays?

“Thank God It’s Friday!”

If you woke up feeling this way today, chances are you’re either a student or a working professional who is tired of the week that just went by and is waiting for the weekend.

The ‘Friday feeling’ phenomenon is something a lot of people experience – a certain sense of joy that the week is ending and you’d get two days to unwind.

This is quite the opposite of the ‘Monday Blues’ feeling that often entails a bunch of negative emotions – most prominently, the dread of a new week beginning.