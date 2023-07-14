‘TGIF’, ‘Monday Blues’: Have We Conditioned Our Brain To Feel Dread On Weekdays?

Image used for representation.
“Thank God It’s Friday!”
If you woke up feeling this way today, chances are you’re either a student or a working professional who is tired of the week that just went by and is waiting for the weekend.
The ‘Friday feeling’ phenomenon is something a lot of people experience – a certain sense of joy that the week is ending and you’d get two days to unwind.
This is quite the opposite of the ‘Monday Blues’ feeling that often entails a bunch of negative emotions – most prominently, the dread of a new week beginning.
FIT spoke to experts to understand this better.
Dr Jaya Sukul, Clinical Psychologist at Faridabad’s Marengo Asia Hospitals, says that when it comes to negative emotions at the beginning of the work week, it often boils down to a dissatisfaction with what you’re doing or a lack of work-life balance at your workplace.
Dr Sukul goes on to add that careers you might not be invested in can lead to feelings of exhaustion and a general hatred for Mondays because that’s when you’re forced to confront work again.
Scientifically, 'Monday Blues' might include feelings of lethargy, lack of motivation, and a general sadness. Cognitive incoherence might also be a symptom.
Dr Rituparna Ghosh, Consultant, Psychology, at Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospitals, attributes these negative feelings to the “excessive stressors” around us.
She tells FIT,
However, not everyone who experiences 'Monday Blues' or 'Sunday Scaries' (the fear of an incoming Monday) is demotivated because of their workplace.
It's a pretty normal feeling to have, especially because one is returning to their job after two days of not being obligated to entertain any work.
Various studies conducted over the years have shown that as opposed to the Monday dread, Fridays are much more relaxed for people. This, however, does not mean that they’re not productive.
A study conducted by the University of Warwick showed that “happiness made people around 12 percent more productive.”
And it’s not just that people are happier because they get to unwind over the weekend.
The study also found that people across the board experience “better moods, greater vitality, and fewer aches and pains from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.”
Ironically, because people are much more relaxed on the weekends, another feeling sinks in that Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays pass by quicker than other days.
A 2011 study titled Emotion Colors Time Perception Unconsciously stated,
Experts do say that there are certain things you can do to avoid Monday Blues or to let go of the feeling that your Sundays pass by way too quickly.
Take micro breaks during the work day
Plan active means of relaxation like going to a spa or getting a massage
Do some form of mindful exercises like jogging or yoga
Take out time for yourself
Get proper rest and maintain a proper sleep cycle
Eat well
And again, while these feelings are normal, if you excessively feel dread or negative emotions, it's a good idea to introspect and consult a professional for help.
