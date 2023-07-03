Breaking Barriers: Men Overcoming Stigma and Seeking Support for Mental Health

"Societal norms have long dictated that men should be emotionally resilient and self-reliant, creating barriers for men to acknowledge and seek help for their mental health challenges," Dr Manoj Saha, a psychiatrist, tells FIT.

What Dr Saha rings true for Srijan Mahajan, a 36-year-old musician and co-founder of Pause.

In 2013, Mahajan had episodes of severe anxiety attacks. He says, "That really scared me to be honest. I didn’t know who to reach out to for help. I felt helpless and thought I should just try to fix this by myself."

Like Mahajan, many men avoid seeking necessary support – some for fear of being perceived as weak or vulnerable, some due to the stigma associated with it.

Dr Shruti Sinha, Consultant - Behavioral Sciences (Psychiatry), Apollomedics Hospitals, Lucknow, tells FIT,