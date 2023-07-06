Woman Undergoes Surgery For Depression in Mumbai: What's Deep Brain Stimulation?

DBS can help them with symptoms like dyskinesia (involuntary movements), mobility issues, motor fluctuations.

But even for these conditions, it’s not recommended for all patients, only for those whose bodies have proven medically resistant to treatment.

Dr Kayal shares that a “multidisciplinary team of specialists, including neurologists and neurosurgeons,” takes into consideration factors like whether medication has proved insufficient, if it has severe side effects, if no other treatment is working for the patient, if the surgery will significantly improve their quality of life, etc.

However, when it comes to depression, the FDA has only allowed for DBS to be conducted as an “experimental surgery,” and has not approved it yet.

Dr Kumar tells FIT: