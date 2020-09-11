Marksheets Are ‘Pressure Sheets’ for Students: PM Modi on NEP 2020

Stressing on the need to develop foundational numeracy and literacy, PM Modi said that it is extremely important for students to think mathematically in every aspect of life for better cognitive development. “Mathematical thinking isn’t just about solving problems, but about implementing it in all aspects of life and having a mathematical vision.”

For literacy, he suggested that any students who can read 30-35 words in a minute will be able to better grasp subjects and concepts in the future. For this, PM Modi said that a young student can be asked to “cite names of all his friends at one go. She can then be asked to cite it with speed. Further, she can be asked to cite their names at speed while also pointing at them and asking them to stand in order.”

In order to sensitise children and make them more humane, PM suggested that they be asked to know more about their rickshaw driver, for instance.