Kota Suicides: Students Need a Support System, Only Then Will Things Change

There's no denying the fact that the ultimate goal of studying in Kota is to make one's life better, but the question that needs to be asked is: At what cost?

Kota is a pedestal of unimaginable heights, and it demands a lot. It also takes away the smooth transition from adolescence to youth. The pressure to perform well and to stand up to expectations can be overwhelming.

Students are shuffled in batches on the basis of these tests. The toppers are placed in one batch and one hostel, and provided with the best of teachers, hostel facilities, and care. This is done to make you realise your position in the race, which eventually adds up to the already stressful life in this city.