Suicide Prevention Week: How I Lost Three Close Friends To Board Exam Pressure

When we met the next day, we talked about college, and the times to come. But we were all scared of what the results would bring. Hardly anyone slept well that night.

The next day, as soon as the results came on the website, there was celebration and silence in my colony.

The distant sound of landline phones ringing in every nearby house was a reminder that today is a different day.

We were getting calls throughout the day too. But a phone call in the evening changed everything.

My class teacher had called to congratulate me. After speaking to me, he insisted on speaking to my mother. I passed the phone to her and watched the smile fade from her face.

When she was done talking, she hugged me and started explaining how special life is.

At first, she wouldn't tell me what happened. But then on prodding, she told me about Pallavi.

Again, it took me a while to process what she was saying. But her eyes immediately told me that I had lost another friend.