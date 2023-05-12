'Why Isn't SIT Probing Caste Bias?': Father Of IIT-B Student Who Died By Suicide

“Why is the Special Investigation Team (SIT) not probing the caste discrimination angle in my son’s death?” asked Ramesh Solanki, father of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay on 12 February this year.

Hailing from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and a first-year student of B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay, Darshan belonged to the Dalit community.

Ramesh's statement comes after a Sessions Court in Mumbai on 6 May granted bail to 18-year-old Arman Iqbal Khatri, another student at IIT-B, who was accused of abetting Darshan’s suicide by the SIT of Mumbai Police on the basis of a ‘suicide note’ recovered during the investigation.

Arman was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested on 9 April.

Three months after Darshan's death, The Quint speaks to his father and takes a look at the court order granting bail to the accused in the case.