Sexolve 320: 'She Spends More Time With Him, Than Me'

It seems like this is his nature. To love unboundedly, without any inhibitions. He delves deep and doesnt care for boundaries until you remind him.

Maybe, he would need that reminder again and again. Maybe you need to check if you want to be in a relationship that demands so much of you. He definitely seems to be head-over-heels in love with you, that is why he leaves everyone high-and-dry and comes back to you.

But maybe it is also his nature to lose his sense of time and get really close.

You will have to decide, if you are putting up with his nature and accepting that this is the way it will be, or do you feel insecure everytime this happens.

This affects not just you and him but everyone in this relationship. It would get really upsetting when someone retracts after going too far.