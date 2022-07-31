Sexolve 315: 'My Lover Flirts With My Sister'

I am a 18-year-old woman. I am in a relationship since the past 2 months, I have had relations but never really went all the way. I have been wanting to go all the way all the time. I had been postponing it all the time. Is it wrong that I wanted this to be perfect. And finally when I had the man of my dreams. But the first thing that he did when we stripped is he went down.

I thought he is going for my pussy, but he turned me over and kissed my ass. I am really embarassed because that day I had eaten something and was smelly down there. I did clean myself and regularly clean myself, but you know, accidents?

I mean, there was a bit of the poo in there and my boyfriend made a huge deal of it. He told me that “you dont clean your ass” and walked out of the room. After that he has been behaving rather strange. We haven't gone beyond pressing breasts and bodyplay, he doesn't tilt me over ever and makes fun of the “accident” when I am naked and with him.

It is difficult to live with him with him bullying me on this. I wonder what our relationship holds for us. Can you guide me?

Love

Sweety