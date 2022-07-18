Sexolve 313: 'My Brother Loves My Husband'

They have pictures together where they are kissing and f**king each other. I chanced upon the photos on my brother's laptop. It is almost like a film scene where I reach his house and use his laptop to send an email and instead watch this horror of my life.

I don't know what to do. I don't know if they are f**king each other now or has it ended. I wonder if my husband faked an entire relationship with me just so that he and my brother could live close by. O i am such a bimbo. I am so angry at myself. Please help

Worried Wifey

Dear Wifey,

Thank you so much for writing in.

I cannot fathom how you must be feeling right now. I am concerned about you and only you. How do you take care of yourself? Who is your safety net. I mean, who do you go to when you are in emotional turmoil?