Kerala’s First Transgender Doctor Shows How Change Begins at Home

When most people hear the word ‘transgender’, they picture a group of cross-dressers seeking attention, says Dr. VS Priya. She wanted to break that mould and live life on her own terms.

But breaking stereotypes is not easy.

Dr. Priya, who is Kerala’s first transgender doctor, lived as a man for almost thirty years, mostly because she was afraid of how society would react to her embracing her feminine identity. On top of that, she was aware of how most families treat their sons and daughter differently. Thankfully, after years of convincing on her part, her parents supported her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery. After all, change does begin at home. Priya’s transition also showed them how having a daughter was no different than having a son all these years.