Kerala’s First Transgender Doctor Shows How Change Begins at Home
Dr. VS Priya fought all odds to #MakeItPossilbe. Her story is a beacon of hope and positivity in these times
When most people hear the word ‘transgender’, they picture a group of cross-dressers seeking attention, says Dr. VS Priya. She wanted to break that mould and live life on her own terms.
But breaking stereotypes is not easy.
Dr. Priya, who is Kerala’s first transgender doctor, lived as a man for almost thirty years, mostly because she was afraid of how society would react to her embracing her feminine identity. On top of that, she was aware of how most families treat their sons and daughter differently. Thankfully, after years of convincing on her part, her parents supported her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery. After all, change does begin at home. Priya’s transition also showed them how having a daughter was no different than having a son all these years.
The story of Dr Priya is a reminder and reinforcement of the power of resilience, courage, and perseverance. But more importantly, it is a story of equality and inclusion.
Once Dr. Priya showed them all the research material on the surgery she had collated, they understood where she was coming from. With her parents beside her, Dr. Priya felt confident enough to take on the world.
She's now a beacon of hope NOT only for all transgendered people, but for all of us who continue to battle the circumstances and face impossible challenges.
Because if Dr. Priya can #MakeItPossible, you can too!
To know more about her story, watch the video above.
