How Polyamory is Helping Young Indians Discard Ideas of Finding 'The One'

Lavina: People are very conscious about how they are dating. Either you are deeply involved in a romantic relationship or you are in a casual one where you can't care about them at all. And I always found myself in the middle– I don’t want to commit, but at the same time, I still care about that person.

She is currently discovering polyamory with her partner, Prashant*, whom she met on a dating app. P himself comes to polyamory after negative experiences with monogamy.

Prashant: I was in a strictly monogamous relationship and we were together for about three years, but it didn't work out. That’s when polyamory came along. I tried it and noticed that it worked well for me. I was getting a chance to develop good relationships with people I was genuinely interested in.”

Arjun*, a 24-year-old working as a generalist in a Bengaluru start-up talks about how polyamory provides him with the fluidity he needs.

Arjun: I have a lot of other things to figure out in life such as my career and relationships. What I wanted in college is drastically different from what I want now. I think committing so early before I figure things out would make me sour towards the relationship and create resentment. I've grown up learning that once you're with someone you can't be curious or attracted to someone else, but I know that's not true anymore,” he explains.

