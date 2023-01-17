Podcast: Cervical Cancer Is Preventable, Why Do So Many Women Succumb to It?

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and yet when it comes to the second most common cancer among Indian women, few really know what they're dealing with.

India accounts for the highest number of cervical cancer cases, as well as deaths in Asia, according to a recent Lancet study.

What are some symptoms of cervical cancer that you should watch out for? At what age should you start screening for it, and how often? When should you get the HPV vaccine?

To get all these questions answered and more, FIT speaks to Dr Kanika Batra Modi, a gynaecological oncologist at Max hospital Delhi.