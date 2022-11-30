Does HIV/AIDS Spread Through Sweat?: Debunking Common Myths Around the Disease

Several people worry about getting infected with HIV if they come in contact with an infected person's sweat or tears. However, there is nothing to worry about here.

According to Dr Mathew, "This is an absolute myth. You cannot transmit HIV through your tears or sweat."

A study done in 2019 also concluded that HIV cannot be transmitted through sweat. It also adds that HIV is transmitted through blood or other body fluids and not sweat.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), neither can HIV survive long outside the human body nor can it reproduce outside a human host so it cannot get transmitted through tears or sweat, among other things.