What Sikkim Can Teach the Rest of India About Fighting Cervical Cancer

How did Sikkim get a head start in its fight against cervical cancer – and what lessons can the rest of the country learn from the 'Sikkim Model'?

The Centre – seemingly borrowing a leaf out of the tiny Indian state – declared in December 2022 that a nationwide HPV vaccination programme will be implemented by mid-2023.

However, in 2018, when cervical cancer hadn't started making the headlines, Sikkim started a timely implementation of free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, vaccinating 97 percent of girls in the target age group.