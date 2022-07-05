'Stranger Things' & the Bullying of Eleven: Signs Your Child is Getting Bullied

While Eleven hasn’t come to terms with this yet, she is trying to cope with a lot of changes - she has lost her father (Jim Hopper) and hasn’t come to terms with the loss, she is in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Mike, and she hasn’t totally adjusted to the move from Hawkins to Los Angeles.

While she is on this emotional rollercoaster, she is also trying hard to fit into school, which isn’t an easy task. Her grades aren’t great, her linguistic skills are below average, she has a hard time becoming a part of the LA culture and to top it all, she is singled out time and again by the other kids in school.

Eleven goes into a shell and reaches a point where she pretends with Mike about everything being okay with her. She goes to an extent where she lies to him about being a part of the ‘cool girl gang’ in school.

Things escalate with her in terms of getting bullied - she is ridiculed, shamed publicly more than once. There’s anger seething within Eleven’s mind and it finally reaches a point where she has a meltdown and she ends up lashing out and physically injuring her bully.