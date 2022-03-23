Pics: First-Look Photos From 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Unveiled

The team of Stranger Things has been teasing fans about the fourth season for some time. Some time back, Netflix announced that the upcoming season will be broken into two parts - Volume 1 makes its debut on 27 May, with Volume 2 following on 1 July.

As the Duffer brothers had revealed, Season 4 will find our favourite characters scattered through four locations - from Russia to California. Volume 1 picks up six months after the events of Season 3, which had the kids battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

Ahead of the much-awaited release, Netflix released the first-look images of the upcoming season.

Take a look: