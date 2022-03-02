The Mental Impact of Bullying and Homophobia: Have We Failed Our Children?

Dr Kavita Arora, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist with Children First, a mental health service, says, "The impact is different on different children. Some children will suffer an adverse impact. Others will accept it as a way of life. And some others will become bullies themselves."

"The impact of any kind of adversity or invisibilization, where something you feel as an individual is deemed wrong, not possible, not real, or not allowed, is that it leads to you feeling that whatever your inner voice and inner experience says, can't be real."

Equal rights activist Harish Iyer says, "Imagine being cornered to a point where you have no support, where there's complete invalidation of your feelings, and where everyone's different from you, and you're the one blamed for being different. It's very stressful, especially in schools."