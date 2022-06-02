Stranger Things 4 Breaks Netflix's Viewership Record Upon Premiere

A still from 'Stranger Things' season 4.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The hit sci-fi show, Stranger Things season four, volume one has now become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix. It bypassed Bridgerton 2 by breaking its record for the biggest premiere ever on the streaming platform. The show was released after a gap of three years the pandemic had stalled the shootings but now the hit series is back. The second volume will be released on 1 July.
Bridgerton 2 was viewed for 193 million hours during its debut weekend, which occurred during the week of 21-27 March, according to Variety. But now the new season of the sci-fi show has taken over breaking the previous record by nearly 50 percent.
The sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers, was viewed 287 million hours during the last week of May , landing in the No. 1 position following its premiere on 27 May , according to Variety.
