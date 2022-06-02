Stranger Things 4 Breaks Netflix's Viewership Record Upon Premiere

Bridgerton 2 was viewed for 193 million hours during its debut weekend, which occurred during the week of 21-27 March, according to Variety. But now the new season of the sci-fi show has taken over breaking the previous record by nearly 50 percent.

The sci-fi series, created by the Duffer Brothers, was viewed 287 million hours during the last week of May , landing in the No. 1 position following its premiere on 27 May , according to Variety.