Why India Must Support Its Teachers If it Wants to Help Students

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. It was first published on 4 September 2020.)

Online education has created not only a digital divide in the lives of students, but also in the lives of the teachers. Teachers from government schools and affordable private schools bear the brunt of this inequality as numerous reasons, ranging from training to infrastructure to support, render them ineffective in imparting online education when compared to their peers in elite schools.

This, in turn, affects student learning and further exacerbates the educational inequality in India.