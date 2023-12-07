Should You Stop Taking Meftal for Pain Relief? Experts Answer

Meftal comes in two forms. Meftal (salt) – a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) – is used for any inflammatory pain, joint pain, headache or injury-related pain.

Meftal Spas, on the other hand, is the brand name for a combination drug composed of an anti-inflammatory and an antispasmodic (mefenamic acid and dicyclomine), and is prescribed for any spasmodic pain, including menstrual cramps, abdominal pain linked to intestines, stomach and even urinary tract.

According to Dr Dhruv Bibra, Pain Management specialist at Delhi Pain Management Centre, as an NSAID, Meftal is useful in treating mild to moderate pain, given it is taken as prescribed.

However, like other NSAIDs, in India, Meftal is widely available over the counter, without a prescription. Which means, it's often taken without medical supervision.

"This is unfortunate," says Dr Bibra, adding, "Even if it is prescribed, people often go beyond the prescription."