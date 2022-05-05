Fresh Cases of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa: What We Know

Even as many parts of the world relax COVID-19 restrictions and resume life as it was before the pandemic, South Africa has reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 Omicron's latest sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have more than tripled over the past two weeks. This rise may be tied to the new sub-lineages of BA.2 Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5, according to South Africa's Centre for Epidemiological Research and Innovation (CERI).

Prior vaccination and/or infection with Omicron does not provide immunity from Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, according to CERI.