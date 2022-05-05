Fresh Cases of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa: What We Know

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest sub-lineages of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.1 variant.
(Photo: iStock)
Even as many parts of the world relax COVID-19 restrictions and resume life as it was before the pandemic, South Africa has reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 Omicron's latest sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have more than tripled over the past two weeks. This rise may be tied to the new sub-lineages of BA.2 Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5, according to South Africa's Centre for Epidemiological Research and Innovation (CERI).
Prior vaccination and/or infection with Omicron does not provide immunity from Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, according to CERI.
In fact, Omicron was first detected in South Africa, in November 2021, and quickly became the fastest spreading variant of the coronavirus.
So what do we know so far about Omicron's new sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5?
First off, BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron are not new variants of COVID-19, they're new sub-lineages of Omicron, i.e., mutations of Omicron.
Dr. Oliveira states that prior infection with BA.1 Omicron is NOT adequate to provide immunity to BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron. This means if you've caught BA.1 Omicron, you can still catch BA.4 and BA.5.
Dr. Oliveira adds that BA.4 and BA.5 could potentially escape the umbrella of BA.1 Omicron and create a new wave.
"The growth advantage of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 over BA.2 and BA.1 is 0.08 and 0.12 per day," he adds.
The new variants are still being studied for severity, to identify whether BA.4 and BA.5 are more severe than Omicron. Omicron was marked by high transmissibility and low severity.
Dr. Oliveira adds that a possible cause for the new variant's emergence in South Africa could be animal reservoirs and chronic human infections creating an environment that's perfect for virus mutations.
