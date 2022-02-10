'Omicron Will Not Be Last COVID Variant, Possibility of New Strains High': WHO

Stating that Omicron cannot be compared to common cold, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said, "It still causes severe disease in many individuals and with the huge number of cases that we’ve seen, we still too large of a proportion of people needing hospitalisation and dying from this. So, it is not the common cold."

"I think if there is a word beyond tragic, it’s sad, and unfortunately out of that 500,000, 100,000 are in the US reported since Omicron. So, while everyone was saying Omicron is milder, I think we missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected," she added.