Should You Be Worried About the XE Variant? ‘Calm Down,’ Says Dr Gagandeep Kang

Recombinant sub-variant XE is the latest COVID Variant to take the news cycle by storm. As China reels from record high covid cases and stringent lockdowns, the fear of new emerging variants XE, BA.2 and so forth leading to a 4th wave in other parts of the world is palpable.

With new variants and subvariants also comes some confusion, misinformation, and panic.

Should we be worries about the XE variant?

FIT caught up with one of India's Top Virologists, Dr Gagandeep Kang, to get to the bottom of the XE variant and the level of threat it poses.